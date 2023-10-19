Road closed after crash

The crash happened near the intersection of U.S. 119 and Davis Creek Road.
The crash happened near the intersection of U.S. 119 and Davis Creek Road.(WSAZ)
By Cody Wilson
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The southbound lanes of Corridor G are closed due to a crash, Metro 911 says.

Deputies on scene tell WSAZ.com that the southbound slow lane was only closed briefly, while the fast lane is still closed.

West Virginia 511 reports the crash happened near the intersection of U.S. 119 and Davis Creek Road.

Deputies confirm a person was ejected from a vehicle.

There is no word on the status of northbound traffic on U.S. 119, but Metro 911 says traffic going southbound is being diverted on Jefferson Road.

There is no word on if anyone was injured or taken to the hospital.

We do have a crew on scene learning more.

This is a developing story. Keep watching the WSAZ app and website for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway after body found
Investigation underway after body found
Westbound lanes of I-64 reopen following crash
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
Justice for Joe | Family, friends remember man killed by gunfire
Justice for Joe | Family, friends remember man killed by stray gunfire
Kenova odor complaints
WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about persistent odor

Latest News

'Impractical Jokers' star makes comedy tour stop in Charleston
'Impractical Jokers' star makes comedy tour stop in Charleston
Camp Landing Entertainment District is located outside the city of Ashland, Kentucky, United...
Studio 3 LIVE at Camp Landing Entertainment District
Troopers say 29-year-old, Brody Hanna, was killed Sunday evening in a car crash.
Funeral, procession for firefighter killed in crash
Troopers say 29-year-old, Brody Hanna, was killed Sunday evening in a car crash.
Funeral, procession for firefighter killed in crash