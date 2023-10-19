Road closed after crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The southbound lanes of Corridor G are closed due to a crash, Metro 911 says.

Deputies on scene tell WSAZ.com that the southbound slow lane was only closed briefly, while the fast lane is still closed.

West Virginia 511 reports the crash happened near the intersection of U.S. 119 and Davis Creek Road.

Deputies confirm a person was ejected from a vehicle.

There is no word on the status of northbound traffic on U.S. 119, but Metro 911 says traffic going southbound is being diverted on Jefferson Road.

There is no word on if anyone was injured or taken to the hospital.

We do have a crew on scene learning more.

This is a developing story. Keep watching the WSAZ app and website for the latest information.

