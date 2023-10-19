Showers move in

Cooler temperatures return as well.
Forecast on October 19, 2023
By Andy Chilian
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After temperatures on Thursday afternoon finally rose out of the chill seen for several days thanks to a southerly wind, another cold front swings through on Friday, bringing showers and the return of cooler weather. Temperatures stay relatively cool over the weekend, then get real cold for Monday and Tuesday mornings. In fact, some locations could see their first freeze of the season on Monday morning. However, temperatures are in for another wild ride next week as the 70s make a return by Tuesday afternoon.

Thursday evening sees a mostly cloudy sky. Light rain showers look to favor Ohio, northeastern Kentucky, and western West Virginia initially with sprinkles farther east. Temperatures fall to near 60 degrees by midnight.

A steadier, and at times heavier, rain arrives overnight Thursday into Friday morning. An embedded thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out. Low temperatures fall to the mid 50s.

Widespread showers will be common Friday morning. For the afternoon, the steadier rain transitions to scattered showers. High temperatures only rise to the upper 50s as the wind shifts to out of the northwest behind the passing cold front.

Other than a scattered shower or two remaining, Friday evening sees drier weather for high school football games. Similarly dry weather carries over into Saturday morning as low temperatures drop to the mid 40s.

Saturday sees a partly cloudy sky. Another quick-moving system brings the potential for scattered showers, particularly across Ohio and northern West Virginia. High temperatures rise to the low 60s.

On Sunday, expect another partly cloudy sky. High temperatures stay in the upper 50s.

Get ready for a cold start to Monday morning. Low temperatures fall to the low to mid 30s, with the first freeze of the season looking likely for rural areas and sheltered valleys/hollows.

Monday afternoon sees lots of sunshine with high temperatures climbing to the low 60s.

Tuesday morning will be cold again with lows in the mid 30s, but the afternoon sees lots of sunshine as high temperatures soar to the low 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday see a bit more cloud cover but stay dry as high temperatures rise to the mid 70s.

