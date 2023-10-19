Teen reported missing in need of medication, medical supplies

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A teenager from Lincoln County left home heading for the bus stop early on Thursday morning but never made it to school.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Gabriella Estep ran away from her mother’s home on Buckeye Fork near the Sod/ Sumerco area.

According to deputies and Estep’s family, she has a medical condition and will be in need of medical supplies and medication very soon.

Estep is roughly 90 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

