Teen reported missing in need of medication, medical supplies

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A teenager from Lincoln County left home heading for the bus stop early on Thursday morning but never made it to school.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Gabriella Estep ran away from her mother’s home on Buckeye Fork near the Sod/ Sumerco area.

According to deputies and Estep’s family, she has a medical condition and will be in need of medical supplies and medication very soon.

Estep is roughly 90 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Estep was last seen in the Sod/ Sumerco area.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Estep was last seen in the Sod/ Sumerco area.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway after body found
Investigation underway after body found
Westbound lanes of I-64 reopen following crash
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
Justice for Joe | Family, friends remember man killed by gunfire
Justice for Joe | Family, friends remember man killed by stray gunfire
Discussion on legal street racing held in Mingo County
Mingo County leaders discuss potential legal public street race

Latest News

Homeowner watches burglary on home security system
mountain parkway
Update: Mountain Parkway back open following deadly crash
Men arrested after home break-in
Men arrested after home break-in
Men arrested after home break-in
Men arrested after home break-in