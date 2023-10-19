Walking pneumonia cases reported at Andrew Jackson Middle School

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A number of walking pneumonia cases have been reported during the last five weeks at Andrew Jackson Middle School in Cross Lanes.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 18 cases of walking pneumonia have been reported from the school with 31 complaints of respiratory illness.

Dr. Steven Eshenaur with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said it is not uncommon to see illnesses like it in a setting such as a school.

“When you do have any type of pneumonia, that breaks out into a small group of closely intimate for instance, students where they’re being together a lot, it’s not uncommon for them to pass one disease to another. You tend to see this frequently when kids go to school,” he said.

“This disease has been around for a long time. I see mycoplasma cases every year as an ER physician, and you don’t tend to see it as an epidemic scale-type pneumonia.”

Kanawha County Schools said they increase cleaning at the school level to keep students healthy, as well as promotion of hand-washing.

Eshenaur said the symptoms of walking pneumonia look similar to other respiratory illnesses like a cold or bronchitis, so it is ideal to get it checked.

“If your child is experiencing upper respiratory symptoms, such as cough, fever, or coughing up some sputum, then they may want to have their child checked, particularly at their primary care provider, and they can also be swabbed there,” he said.

Additionally, he said mitigation methods have similarities.

“Just like any of the other diseases, if you’re feeling sick, get evaluated, get treated, use universal precautions,” he said. If you’re around people that are sick, you know, be cognizant that if somebody’s coughing, don’t get close to them and wear a mask when indicated.”

When treated, the illness lasts about a week with antibiotics, Eshenaur said, but if you have a medication allergy, he said a doctor should be able to find an appropriate treatment.

