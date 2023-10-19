Watch parties held for Marshall-WVU soccer game

Fans gathered in Sip in Huntington to watch the game. WVU prevailed 5-2.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Friends of Coal Bowl and Capital Classic may be on indefinite hiatus, but the Marshall-WVU rivalry received some new life Wednesday night.

The schools’ men’s soccer programs battled in Morgantown in a battle of unbeatens. Marshall entered the game ranked No. 1 nationally, and WVU was ranked 5.

The Mountaineers prevailed 5-2.

Marshall fans came together for a watch party at Sip on 9th Street.

“Who knew West Virginia would have two of the top five ranked programs in NCAA Division 1 in the country?” Marshall fan Sonia Chambers said. “I think it’s really amazing.”

Marshall alum Allison White is the owner of Sip.

“I’ve been looking forward to this for weeks,” White said. “I know we have watch parties all over Huntington tonight. Everybody is watching this game. It’s just a really great match.”

