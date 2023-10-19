WSAZ Investigates | Conflict of Interest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Since July, we’ve been reporting about the secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation awarding contracts with hundreds of thousands of tax dollars to the company that employs his son.

Since the start of our investigation, we haven’t been able to hear from Secretary Jimmy Wriston. That all changed this week when he testified to lawmakers about the issue and answered our questions directly.

Wriston fielded questions Tuesday from lawmakers about roads all across the state -- a nearly 38,000-mile network. It also was the first time Wriston was questioned by lawmakers about our WSAZ investigation that first aired in July -- centering on a potential conflict of interest.

Here’s a short recap of the story: Jimmy Wriston is the head of the state Department of Transportation, and his son Adam works for the consulting firm Michael Baker International.

According to federal regulations on conflicts of interest, a member of the contracting agency, like the Department of Transportation, can’t participate in awarding and signing contracts with the company that employs his son.

Federal code also requires disclosures about potential conflicts of interest to be filed with the Federal Highways Administration, but we found he wasn’t and never has filed until after our investigation in July.

Why does this matter, you ask? In the last two years, we’ve found that consulting firm that Adam Wriston works for has been paid nearly $17 million of your tax dollars.

State Rep. Joey Garcia, D-Marion, who’s on the Department of Transportation Accountability Judiciary, was among lawmakers who questioned Secretary Jimmy Wriston on Tuesday.

“So, another thing that’s been in the news recently has to do with an investigation WSAZ’s done about a conflict of interest. I have not heard anything from you on that. I was wondering if you had a comment, something, because it seems like that story’s been out there. I want to hear what you think,” Garcia asked.

Secretary Jimmy Wriston: As soon as we’ve got that at attention, we contacted FHWA and said OK, what’s the deal here? Is there a disclosure that I need to give you? Is there something different we need to do? They responded that no, the FHWA, our local FHWA folks, I’ve worked with it for nearly three decades. Most of the same people are still over there. They are well aware that my son works for a consultant. The appearance of a conflict there just does not exist in their eyes.”

Garcia: FHWA, you said there’s no appearance of a conflict. My understanding is that there’s a federal statute that specifically talks about, and again, this is just what I’ve heard. I want to make sure this is cleared up. There is a procurement process that includes a family member that - that is a conflict.

Wriston: I’m not an attorney, I’m an engineer. This has been vetted through our attorneys. It’s been vetted through our ethics folks. It’s been vetted through the FHWA. The division administrator for the FHWA, I’ve had several conversations with him about this. He tells me he doesn’t see a problem. He told me he’s been with the FHWA for 35 years. He’s never even seen one of those disclosure forms. If a disclosure form is necessary, I will provide it. It’s that simple. If something needs to change in the procedure, and the FHWA requires that, we will change the procedure. I don’t know what else to say.

After the meeting, WSAZ’s Sarah Sager had a few follow-up questions for Secretary Wriston.

Sager: So, FHWA told you, you do not have to file those disclosures and that it’s not against federal law?

Wriston: They told me they would let me know if i needed to do anything differently.

Sager: OK, when did they tell you that?

Wriston: Immediately upon the first time I contacted them after you guys raised the issue.

Sager: So they told you that it’s not in violation of federal law that those disclosures aren’t filed?

Wriston: They said they didn’t see a problem. That was a direct quote.

Sager: OK, but why even give the appearance? Why not recuse yourself?

Wriston: I don’t think anybody sees the appearance other than WSAZ.

Sager: But it’s in federal law. There’s a federal code that says that.

Wriston: And that’s not the only federal code. It’s kind of like reading the bible, you know, you can pick out any one verse and prove whatever you like. You have to take the whole thing in context.

Sager asked again later if the secretary plans to step away from the contracts involving the company that employs his son.

Wriston replied, “I am not going to do anything differently unless the FHWA tells me I need to.”

We reached out to the FHWA to see what they have told Secretary Wriston about the issue. They told us Thursday they are working on a response.

We reported before that some lawmakers have spoken out, calling for a federal investigation into this. We also reached out to the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Highways to see if they are looking into it. A spokesperson told us they can neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation.

