WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about odor

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A group of neighbors has been overwhelmed by an odor for months.

Jodie Norris enjoys spending time outside her home in Kenova. Due to a lingering odor, though, she spends most of her time indoors.

Norris said the odor was so strong it kept her up at night.

“That’s what woke me up at four o’clock in the morning, that smell permeating our home and waking me from a dead sleep,” Norris said. “It makes you feel sick to your stomach. It makes your throat burn. That smell stays in your nostrils.”

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection said the agency started looking into it after they received a handful of complaints in September.

An investigation led by the DEP points to a coal pile fire at a nearby handling and storage facility, Docks Creek LLC.

The facility processes coal onsite and is permitted under the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP’s) Division of Mining & Reclamation (DMR). The DMR issued a Notice of Violation to the facility for failing to control fugitive emissions from the site.

WSAZ reached out to the company but never heard back.

Norris and other neighbors also expressed health concerns.

“When you introduce something that has a noxious odor ... and there is no way anyone could ever convince me that there is a healthy smell that we should have been smelling,” Norris said.

A spokesperson for the WVDEP said, “we can’t speak to specific health impacts, however, if citizens are experiencing health-related issues from the odor, we recommend they limit their time outdoors and contact a medical health expert.”

The DEP says the company responsible for the fire, Docks Creek LLC, was issued a Notice For Violation for failing to control emissions.

The DMR of the WVDEP will propose a civil penalty associated with the violation it issued to the company.

“Something like dust or smoke, in this instance, is considered a fugitive emission because it’s not supposed to leave the site,” Fletcher said.

The DEP said the company was issued an extension on the notice.

“We have extended the notice of the violation. We will do this in the cases where the responsible party abates the issue. It’s just physically they need more time,” Fletcher said.

While Norris is glad they have found the source of the smell, she’s frustrated this happened in the first place.

“I’m very concerned that you slap them on the wrist, but what’s going to stop them from doing this in the future?” Norris said.

