2 seriously injured by hit-and-run driver

By Taylor Eaton
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people were seriously injured Friday after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Boone County, Sheriff Chad Barker said.

The driver has been detained in the Madison area, according to the sheriff.

Barker said the incident happened in the Quinland area next to state Route 85. It was reported around 3 p.m.

The roadway is partially open and expected to open soon.

Further details are unavailable, but the sheriff said it is an active investigation.

