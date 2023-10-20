Crash sends motorcyclist to the hospital

Crash sends motorcyclist to the hospital
By Eric Fossell
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Thursday night after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 60 in the Barboursville area, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said.

It was reported at 7:06 p.m. at U.S. 60 and Shawnee Drive. That is in the 5500 block of U.S. 60.

Dispatchers say the crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV.

Barboursville Police said the motorcyclist was critically injured, but he was alert and talkative at the scene.

Additional details are unavailable now, including what led up to the crash.

