Crashes in I-64 work zone average almost one every other day

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Data from the Barboursville Police Department shows there have been 131 crashes in the Interstate 64 construction zone in Cabell County.

A crash Tuesday morning near the Huntington Mall left both westbound lanes closed for awhile. Cabell County 911 dispatchers said a tractor-trailer was on its side in the roadway.

Wesley and Brian Fisher said the were caught in traffic from a crash in the work zone Friday between the Merritt Creek and 29th Street exits.

“We probably sat in traffic for about 25-30 minutes,” Wesley Fisher said. “It backed up almost to Milton. It felt like we sat in traffic for a hot minute.”

WSAZ’s Kimberly Donahue reached out to the West Virginia Division of Highways asking about how the number of crashes in the work zone compares to the amount from other years and what measures are being taken to alleviate the risks of crashes. Donahue is still waiting to hear back.

The Fishers said the traffic has become part of their commute.

“It is what it is,” Brian Fisher said.

Nitro Police Chief Chris Fleming estimates his crew has responded to 63 accidents on both the eastbound and westbound sides of the Interstate 64 work zone.

