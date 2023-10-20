Emergency crews take part in full-scale training.

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Dozens of emergency response crews across Kentucky took part Friday in a full-scale training in Greenup County.

The training is designed to help sharpen their skills when it comes to responding to incidents that deal with the release of hazardous materials.

No actual hazardous materials were dealt with during this training, so there is no threat to the environment or community -- it was a simulated event.

The training not only helps sharpen skills among first-responders, but it provides practice for the community on what to do in these types of situations.

“Our schools, right now, are in lockdown for hazmat and our nursing homes are also on lockdown for hazmat, sheltering in place. So, it gets to exercise -- not only the emergency responders, but the community. Because the community needs to know when something like this happens, how they should respond to it as well,” said Buford Hurley, Public Safety Director for Greenup County.

The training was held at the Veolia plant in Wurtland.

Hurley says it took about a year to get to this point-- a lot of planning goes into a major hands-on drill like this.

“A lot of respect goes out to these people who come in and take care of us every day,” Hurley said. “It means a lot to us that we have what the community needs, and it means a lot to us in public safety that all of these responders take care of this community, " Hurley said.

