Golden Apple | Huntington High teachers

A large group of teachers at Huntington High received top honors, as well as a big party.
By Rob Johnson
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In a first for Golden Apple, we’re presenting it this time to a whole group rather than a person.

A large group of teachers at Huntington High received top honors, as well as a big party. They were the focus of our Fired Up Friday. But instead of just talking football and fun, they used the occasion to honor their favorite teachers -- singling them out on the field.

To see the full story from Rob Johnson, tap on the video link.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened near the intersection of U.S. 119 and Davis Creek Road.
Crash claims man’s life; name released
Body found at public park
Body found at public park
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Estep was last seen in the Sod/ Sumerco area.
Teen reported missing in need of medication, medical supplies
Kenova odor complaints
WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about persistent odor
Two arrested in connection with burglary
Homeowner watches burglary on home security system

Latest News

Crash sends motorcyclist to the hospital
Crash sends motorcyclist to the hospital
Marshall has lost three straight games
Herd falls to JMU
Herd falls to JMU
Golden Apple | Huntington High teachers
Golden Apple | Huntington High teachers