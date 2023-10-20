Golden Apple | Huntington High teachers

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In a first for Golden Apple, we’re presenting it this time to a whole group rather than a person.

A large group of teachers at Huntington High received top honors, as well as a big party. They were the focus of our Fired Up Friday. But instead of just talking football and fun, they used the occasion to honor their favorite teachers -- singling them out on the field.

To see the full story from Rob Johnson, tap on the video link.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.