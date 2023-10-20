Groundbreaking ceremony held for Nucor Steel West Virginia

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Nucor Corp. held an official groundbreaking ceremony on Friday for its new scrap-fed electric arc furnace steel sheet mill to be located in the Mason County community of Apple Grove.

The event for Nucor Steel West Virginia featured remarks from Nucor executives and federal, state and local elected officials.

The line of people holding shovels at the groundbreaking ceremony was the length of seven football fields.

Nucor recently received the final permit it needed to begin construction on its $3.1 billion steel mill.

The company has already established construction offices, temporary housing for construction workers and continues doing site prep work, but it couldn’t begin construction at the site until it had received that last permit.

Company officials said work will begin immediately following the groundbreaking on what is expected to be two years of construction.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.