Herd falls to JMU

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- — Jordan McCloud passed for 264 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown to Reggie Brown, and ran for 69 yards and a TD to help James Madison beat Marshall 20-9 Thursday night and extend the Dukes’ win streak to nine games.

McCloud completed 21 of 31 with an interception and Brown finished with six receptions for 126 yards for James Madison (7-0, 4-0 Sun Belt). The Dukes — who finished just outside the Top 25 in the most recent AP Poll — are unbeaten since a 34-10 loss at Louisville last season.

Rasheen Ali, who has 641 yards rushing and 12 total touchdowns this season, did not play for Marshall (4-3, 1-2). The Thundering Herd finished with 169 total yards, minus-4 yards rushing.

Cameron Wise kicked field goals of 27 yards in the second quarter and, after Marshall’s TyQaze Leggs tackled Kaelon Black in the end zone, 38 yards to make it 6-2 midway through the third. The Thundering Herd went three-and-out on the ensuing drive and McCloud led a 10-play, 62-yard drive that culminated with his 6-yard touchdown run with 1:12 left in the third quarter. A couple plays later, Jailin Walker forced a fumble that was recovered by Chris Chukwuneke to set up McCloud’s TD pass to Brown that made it 20-2 with 14:08 to play.

Marshall’s Jayden Harrison returned the ensuing kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown.

Jalen Green, a 6-foot-1, 240-pound senior who went into the game with 4 1/2 career sacks, had five sacks for James Madison.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened near the intersection of U.S. 119 and Davis Creek Road.
Crash claims man’s life; name released
Body found at public park
Body found at public park
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Estep was last seen in the Sod/ Sumerco area.
Teen reported missing in need of medication, medical supplies
Kenova odor complaints
WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about persistent odor
Two arrested in connection with burglary
Homeowner watches burglary on home security system

Latest News

Herd falls to JMU
Team of the Week | Hurricane Redskins
Team of the Week | Hurricane Redskins
WVU beats Marshall in Mountain State Derby
WVU beats Marshall in Mountain State Derby
WVU beats Marshall in Mountain State Derby
#5 WVU beats #1 Marshall in Mountain State Derby