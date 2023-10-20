Hometown Hero | Eddie Napier

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This week’s Hometown Hero turns trick-or-treat into a daily event for the youngsters lucky enough to be next door.

Doing his part every day is something Eddie Napier takes to heart.

He moved into a house along the 500 block of 6th Avenue in Huntington a few years ago next door to the So Social daycare.

Napier made it his mission to give the little ones something to smile about.

“I enjoy helping kids,” he said.

Napier puts up an extravagant display in his yard for Halloween, donates pumpkins to the daycare, lets parents use his driveway when picking up and dropping off, and even sets out characters with bowls of treats for the youngsters.

“They come by and look at the costumes and dummies and really get joy out of that,” Napier said.

Tia “Fix” Rumbaugh, a city council member who owns the daycare, says you couldn’t ask for a better neighbor.

“Having a good neighbor who cares not only about his property but lifting the whole neighborhood up is incredibly important,” she said. “That’s one of the things that makes Huntington so special.”

Rumbaugh says Napier goes above and beyond all year.

Napier also gives out free bottles of water to homeless people who pass by.

