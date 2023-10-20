JJ Roberts update

The MU defensive back was injured Thursday night during JMU game.
The MU defensive back was injured Thursday night during JMU game.
By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In the second half of Marshall’s loss to James Madison, Herd defensive back JJ Roberts was injured on a tackle and eventually taken from the field on a stretcher.

On Friday afternoon, his mother Tosha sent WSAZ Sports this updated information.

“He is still in the hospital at this time, was in & out of consciousness during the ambulance ride last night. However, showing improvement with no neck or spinal injuries. Will be under the care of MU medical staff to determine when he’ll return to the field...but it’s looking very promising. We are truly thankful for all of the support & prayers from the MU coaches & community. He will likely be discharged today.”

