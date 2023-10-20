New funding helps Huntington City Mission

The Huntington City Mission has been helping people for a very long time- and are looking to help in new ways
By Ariana Mintz
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - “I was homeless about, probably about four years ago, and this place has helped me so much ... It was able to give me housing and whatnot,” said Christine Day.

“It helped me a lot because I was on my own... and on the streets... and I didn’t have what they’re doing right here. I didn’t have that place to go and lay my head. I was living out of my van at the time. This is just going to be a big turning point for people,” Day said.

Day is a recovering addict who turned to the Huntington City Mission during her time of need. It offered her hope.

With more funding from the city of Huntington, the goal is to help more people who need a place to rest out of the cold. With money from the American Rescue Act, the city is providing the mission with funding for a low-barrier shelter.

“In a low-barrier shelter you’re primarily just offering a place for those folks to sleep. If you have a weapon on you, if you start a fight, if you have drugs, you know visibly on you -- then you’re going to be asked to leave, but otherwise those are pretty much the only barriers,” said Huntington City Mission Executive Director Mitchell Webb.

He said the plan is to build an enclosed shelter next to the City Mission Chapel in what’s currently an empty lot.

Day said the Huntington City Mission is a place of hope. She wants others to experience hope too when they need it most -- just like when she came to the mission about four years ago.

With the additional funding, the mission’s current plans are being revisited. They are also hoping to get one more grant pushed through to help even more. They are accepting donations from the public, as well.

