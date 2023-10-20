School board votes to install door barricades in classrooms

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In an effort to keep students safe, the Kanawha County School Board Voted to install Nightlock Lockdown Door Barricades in classrooms.

Keith Vititoe, director of Safety and Security for Kanawha County Schools, said the small piece of metal can stop just about anyone from getting through a door.

“This is just one more important project we strongly believe in that we need here,” he said.

Its purpose is simple: if there’s a dangerous situation at one of the schools, any teacher can quickly lock the door and put students in a safe area of the classroom.

“If we have a lockdown situation and we have individuals trying to get into a classroom and get at our children, this would make it extremely difficult,” Vititoe said.

Every member of the school board voted in favor of the barricades, including President Tracy White.

She said it’s the best way to keep the kids safe.

“I wish we didn’t have to have these things, but that’s the world we live in,” she said. “We want to make sure that when parents drop their kids off at school or put them on that bus that they know that we’re going to do everything possible to make sure they make it back home.”

Vititoe said they’re ordering nearly 1,900.

The only schools not getting the locks are the ones set to close due to consolidation.

