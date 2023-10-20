Team of the Week | Hurricane Redskins

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In a monster showdown Friday night, the Hurricane Redskins handed rival Cabell Midland their first loss of the season, 31-28.

With the score tied at 28, Hurricane began a drive at its own 7-yard line with just 55 seconds remaining.

The Redskins got into field goal range, setting up a chance for a game-winning kick by Will Mitchell, a soccer player who just began playing football this season.

Midland called two timeouts before the kick to try to ice the inexperienced Mitchell.

Mitchell says that strategy didn’t make him more nervous, but his teammates did.

“Honestly, it was everybody talking to me saying it shouldn’t get to my head that made me nervous,” Mitchell said.

Hurricane head Coach Donnie Mays says he didn’t talk to Mitchell much during the timeouts.

“I talked more to the holder,” Mays said. “He was giving me the rundown of the mental psyche of Will. I was like, ‘Is he gonna be good?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, we’re gonna make this.’”

Mitchell booted the ball through the uprights with two seconds left on the clock.

“It was great,” Mays said, “a kid that’s never played football before, he’s always been the goalie backup to Grayson, who holds for us. He’s the limelight now. He’s the main attraction.”

The win earned Hurricane its second WSAZ Team of the Week Trophy.

“It’s awesome,” Mitchell said while holding the trophy. “I couldn’t imagine this with soccer. It’s even better with a football.”

