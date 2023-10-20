WVSP release new details about Nicholas County crime spree

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police troopers released more information about the crime spree that happened Sunday evening in Nicholas County and claimed an off-duty firefighter’s life, saying five active crime scenes were responded to by law enforcement in a matter of 30 minutes.

Beginning around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Senior Trooper Logan Cox responded to the initial call of a reckless driver when another call came in.

At the scene of the first crash, a concerned citizen got out of his truck to help at the scene.

“When he was out of his truck that is when (Dustin) Young got in his truck and began heading towards Craigsville,” Cox said.

Troopers said Dustin Young, 24, was identified around that time as the alleged man involved in the crime spree.

Troopers said Young went to a home in Craigsville where he hit a woman he knew with a hammer. Investigators say that woman is still in critical condition with wounds to the face.

“Through the investigation we learned that the hammer was in the vehicle, the stolen vehicle,” Cox said.

Troopers said Young went back to Summersville, he hit a car that off-duty firefighter Brody Hanna was driving, and that is when Summersville Police pulled up.

“The Summersville city police officer, when he arrived, he assessed that situation as fast as he could. He saw the injuries and immediately went to his assistance to render aid,” said detachment commander Sgt. White. “The fact that this suspect took that advantage and took the opportunity to steal his car just shows how evil he was. He was going to do whatever he could to do what he was going to do.”

Troopers said they could not comment on whether the alleged incident was planned prior to the crimes occurring because of the ongoing investigation.

Troopers said Young appeared to be on drugs while carrying out the alleged crimes.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.