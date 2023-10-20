Weekend weather forecast has more ups than downs

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A nasty Friday of showers and even a few downpours is now under pour belts. Rainfall accumulations in the bucket stacked up to near ¾ of an inch on average. For most areas, that’s the best rain in a month and a Godsend for freshly seeded lawns and aerated golf course greens and fairways. With showers lingering this Friday evening for high school football, the bleachers at your favorite stadium/filed will be wet. Looking ahead, while a shower will be around on Saturday afternoon-night, the next chance of meaningful rain won’t arrive for a full week.

Tonight, passing showers will run their course through midnight, then damp and cool overnight with patchy mist. Low 43. Saturday morning clouds will thin out to allow for some afternoon peaks of sun. That’s good news for the start of the CK Autumnfest which opens with a Cruise-In and Tractor Show. The day may end with a shower especially from Charleston north up I-77.I79 with rain likely at WVU for an hour during the homecoming game with Ok State! Highs will be in the low 60s locally but only in the mid-50s at Mountaineer Field.

Sunday will feature a cool breeze and partly sunny skies. Temperatures will start in the 40s and hold in the 50s during the afternoon. Then as skies clear out at night the FIRST WIDESPREAD FROST of the fall will come thanks to a cold Monday morning low near freezing.

Monday starts a weeklong Octoberfest of sunshine with highs in the 60s. Then temperatures will soar into the 70s the rest of the week. The next risk of rain looks to hold off until Halloween weekend.

