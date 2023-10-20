Westbound lanes of I-64 blocked after crash

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders have responded to a crash in the westbound lanes of I-64 between the Merritts Creek and 29th Street exits, dispatchers confirm.

The crash happened on Friday around 7: 15 a.m.

No word if anyone was injured.

Delays and heavy traffic has been reported in the westbound lanes.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

