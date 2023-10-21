Dog found dead after clinic break-in

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A family from Putnam County, West Virginia, dropped their dog off at River Bend Animal Clinic on Wednesday. The next day, they got a call that would change their lives.

“She wasn’t in her cage, so they had looked and thought that whoever broke in had stolen her ... and finally when they were looking around the area to see if there was any evidence or anything ... they found Piper across the road layin,’ ” said Heather Spencer, the owner’s mother.

Morgan Likens was the dog Piper’s owner. Piper passed away after a break-in.

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office said there was a break-in at the River Bend Animal Clinic, and Piper was released. They later found her dead near the clinic.

“We had her spoiled rotten. If she wasn’t with Morgan, she was with me -- nana and pappy’s’ girl for sure,” Spencer said.

“She was more than just an animal to us; she was part of our family. She got her own Christmas presents. We had her first birthday party -- like she was more than just an animal and just a pet,” Likens said.

Piper was only 4 when she passed away.

Likens said the family took Piper in for surgery on Wednesday and they wanted to keep her overnight for observation. That’s when the break-in happened, and the next day she was gone.

She leaves behind a loving family, including her 3-year-old brother Hank. Likens said they have the same parents; Hank was just born about a year later.

Likens said when Hank came home, she was protective over him and treated him like her own child -- even picking him up by the neck like a mama dog. It wasn’t until Hank was older to roughhouse that Piper treated him like a brother. Piper was a lovable and friendly dog that the family loved deeply.

The family said even Hank knows something is wrong. They said he’s barely eaten anything since Piper left.

“So, I don’t know if she got away or they got away or whatever and she had, still going after them and they hit her and ran her over. I don’t know, but I just, I want to know. I want to know why,” Spencer said.

Clinic officials said the clinic has never been broken into before and are working to update their security.

The vet offered to pay for the surgery and for Piper’s cremation.

The investigation into who is responsible is ongoing.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.