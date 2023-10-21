Game of the Week | Cabell Midland vs. Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Our Game of the Week this Football Friday Night takes us to Huntington where the Highlanders took on arch rival Cabell Midland.

Huntington was hoping to win the battle for the shield for the third year in a row.

It wasn’t to be in the end, though, with the Knights prevailing 31-21.

For complete highlights, click on the video link.

