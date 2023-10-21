Game of the Week | Cabell Midland vs. Huntington

Our Game of the Week this Football Friday Night takes us to Huntington where the Highlanders took on arch rival Cabell Midland.
By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Huntington was hoping to win the battle for the shield for the third year in a row.

It wasn’t to be in the end, though, with the Knights prevailing 31-21.

For complete highlights, click on the video link.

