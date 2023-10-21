Ohio holds off WMU

By The Associated Press
Oct. 21, 2023
ATHENS, Ohio -- — Kurtis Rourke passed for 275 yards and a touchdown, Sam Wiglusz caught 10 passes for 155 yards and a score, and Ohio beat Western Michigan 20-17 on Saturday to become bowl eligible.

Rourke led an eight-play, 78-yard drive ending in a 7-yard touchdown catch by Wiglusz for a 20-10 lead with 4:36 left. Western Michigan answered with an eight-play drive to get within three points with 2:21 left.

O’Shaan Allison ran it four straight times on Ohio’s final possession, getting a first down and running out the clock.

Sieh Bangura had 86 yards rushing and a score for Ohio (6-2, 3-1 Mid-American Conference). Keye Thompson had 11 tackles in the first half, and Tank Pearson grabbed an interception.

Hayden Wolff completed 30 of 42 passes for 290 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Western Michigan (2-6, 1-3).

Ohio plays rival Miami, OH next weekend in Athens.

