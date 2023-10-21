Weekend weather not too bad

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Showers have exited the region Friday night, and the clouds have been clearing from west to east. This sets the stage for a nice start to the weekend with decent sunshine for much of Saturday. However, a quick-hitting system brings an increase in cloud cover and the potential for scattered sprinkles and light rain showers late Saturday afternoon and evening. After this system exits, lingering cloud cover Sunday morning gives way to increasing sunshine for the afternoon. Then, sunshine dominates for much of the week ahead. Temperatures, meanwhile, will be quite cold Monday morning with a widespread frost likely and even first freeze of the season in rural spots. However, just about 36 hours afterwards, the 70s make their return.

Saturday morning starts dry with increasing sunshine across the region. Temperatures have fallen into the mid to upper 40s.

Mostly sunny conditions continue through the remainder of Saturday morning and into the start of the afternoon. Cloud cover increases later in the afternoon as high temperatures rise to the low to mid 60s. Scattered sprinkles and light rain showers also move across, particularly across central and northern zones.

Scattered light showers continue Saturday evening before moving out towards midnight. A brief break in the clouds will be followed by a new round of cloud cover for much of Saturday night. This will keep low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday morning sees lots of cloud cover, but sunshine slowly begins peeking out during the afternoon hours. High temperatures only rise to the upper 50s.

Monday morning starts with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Frost is expected for all locations. A freeze is likely particularly in rural hollows and sheltered valleys.

Monday afternoon sees plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Mostly sunny conditions continue Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Thursday and Friday continue to see high temperatures in the mid 70s. Both days will be partly cloudy with perhaps a couple showers across northern parts of the region as a front nears.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.