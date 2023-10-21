Wreck shuts down portion of US 35 in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of US 35 in Putnam County is shutdown following a wreck, according to Putnam County 911.

Dispatchers say the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. at the US 35 interchange in Hurricane Creek.

All four lanes were shutdown initially.

Our crew at the scene says the southbound lanes have re-opened and the northbound lanes remain shutdown.

According to a Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputy, a tractor-trailor was disabled northbound along US 35 and then a box truck came up from behind and side-swiped the tractor-trailor. The box truck then went through the median, across southbound lanes and over the hill.

Deputies say one injury has been reported, however it is not considered life threatening.

