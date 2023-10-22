Cold start to work week, then warmth dominates

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The decreasing cloud cover, calming wind, and cold air in place all set the stage for a chilled night Sunday into Monday morning. Temperatures fall at or below the freezing mark for many locations and will only be a degree or two shy of freezing elsewhere. Widespread frost is expected everywhere except near rivers where fog is likely to form. However, oddly enough, this will be the coldest air of the week ahead by far. Afternoon temperatures climb well into the 70s starting on Tuesday and stay there through the weekend. Morning temperatures also see a rise, not falling below the 50s towards the end of the week. Rain chances look limited until the weekend when only scattered showers are possible.

Cloud cover continues to decrease through sunset Sunday evening. Temperatures fall quickly to the low 40s by midnight under the clear sky and calming wind.

Sunday night stays clear and calm. Low temperatures fall to the low to mid 30s with widespread frost everywhere except near rivers where fog is expected.

After the cold start, Monday sees temperatures rising to the mid 60s for the afternoon under plenty of sunshine.

Mostly sunny conditions continue Tuesday through Thursday with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Friday through Sunday continue to see high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Scattered, light showers are possible each day, but most hours will be dry.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.