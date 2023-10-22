Community says goodbye to firefighter killed in crash

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A final goodbye Saturday afternoon for Nettie Volunteer Firefighter Brody Hanna, his visitation, and funeral held at the fire department.

Officers said he was killed on October 15th in a crash on Route 41 in Nicholas County.

Dozens gathered, including retired firefighter Don Ritchea, who said it was important to him to stop by.

“I’m deeply, deeply saddened by this,” he said. “I can’t do no more than show up, show my respect.

A son, a father, a fiancé, a firefighter, and a friend to all, that’s how friends and family describe Brody.

Assistant Fire Chief B.J. Robinson said it doesn’t matter what was going on, Brody was always ready to step in.

“He cared about the community, and he cared about helping people,” he said. “That’s what he was in it for.”

Robinson said the community support for Hanna and their fire department means the world.

We’re neighbors serving neighbors, and we’re here for the community, and on days like today, the community is here to support us,” Robinson said.

