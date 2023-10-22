Cooler on Sunday with stubborn clouds

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Despite the sunny start to the day, Saturday ended on a dimmer and, in many locations, wetter note as a quick system moved across the region. This system departs Saturday night but leaves the clouds in its wake, which will be stubborn to break until Sunday afternoon. However, the clearing occurs just in time for temperatures to really drop Sunday night into Monday morning. The first freeze of the season is likely for much of southeastern Ohio, northern West Virginia, and the mountains, plus any usual rural hollow or sheltered valley. Frost will be seen almost everywhere, except for near rivers where fog can form. Despite the cold start to the work week, warmth actually dominates much of the week ahead as temperatures soar well into the 70s starting Tuesday afternoon and stay that way through the start of the upcoming weekend.

Scattered sprinkles and/or light rain showers remain possible overnight. A brief break in the clouds will be followed by a new round of cloud cover for much of Saturday night. This helps keep low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday morning sees lots of cloud cover, but sunshine slowly begins peeking out during the afternoon hours. High temperatures only rise to the mid to upper 50s with a northwest breeze.

Monday morning starts with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Frost is expected for all locations except near rivers.

Monday afternoon sees plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Mostly sunny conditions continue Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday continue to see high temperatures in the mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky. A couple showers may cross Friday into Saturday, but most hours of each day will be dry.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.