Elementary school moves to virtual learning after mold concerns

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -One school has announced they will move to virtual learning for a portion of the school week.

Cabell County Schools announced that Guyandotte Elementary School will operate on virtual learning from October 23 to October 25 after concerns related to mold in the media center and music room, according to the school officials.

A spokesperson for Cabell County Schools said, “Upon becoming aware of the mold concern in these specific areas, the district took immediate steps by closing these rooms and arranging for professional cleaning by a specialized company after hours. Because this cleaning process may impact air quality, we feel it’s essential to take this extra time to conduct comprehensive testing to ensure the utmost safety of our students and staff.”

Families will receive detailed information regarding the virtual learning plan and instructional expectations directly from the school.

“We recognize that this transition may pose challenges for our students and their families. We appreciate their understanding and cooperation during this time. Rest assured that this temporary virtual learning period is designed to prioritize the health and safety of everyone within our school community,” said the district’s spokesperson in a press release.

