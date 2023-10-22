Officers confiscate mislabeled products from smoke shop

(KTTC)
By Makenna Leisifer
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky.(WSAZ) -Prestonsburg and Floyd County ECC began receiving calls of students experiencing overdose-like symptoms and requiring medical attention and transport to the hospital, according to the Prestonsburg Police Department.

Officers said there have been five occurrences in one week.

Following several medical emergencies, officers executed search warrants at area schools.

In a release from the Prestonsburg Police Department, a smoke and vape shop near a school was repeatedly sold to minors under police surveillance.

Officers said lab tests of the sample materials determined that none of the products sold were appropriately labeled and were in some cases, “rogue” products that contained levels of more than 90% active impairing ingredients, officials said.

During a search warrant at the store, officers seized a large amount of mislabeled and misbranded products.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 pedestrians hurt in Friday afternoon hit-and-run Boone County Sheriff's Office said.
2 seriously injured by hit-and-run driver
The MU defensive back was injured Thursday night during JMU game.
JJ Roberts update
Fatal crash
One person dead in fatal crash
Body found at public park
Body found at public park
Westbound lanes of I-64 reopen after crash

Latest News

Community gathers at Nettie Fire Department to say goodbye to Brody Hanna.
Community says goodbye to firefighter killed in crash
WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - Oct 21
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - Oct 21
mountain parkway
Update: Name released in Mountain Parkway crash
Gordon goes wild at WVU
Local Man to star in Lifetime movie
Local man to star in Lifetime movie