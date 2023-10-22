Officers confiscate mislabeled products from smoke shop

PRESTONSBURG, Ky.(WSAZ) -Prestonsburg and Floyd County ECC began receiving calls of students experiencing overdose-like symptoms and requiring medical attention and transport to the hospital, according to the Prestonsburg Police Department.

Officers said there have been five occurrences in one week.

Following several medical emergencies, officers executed search warrants at area schools.

In a release from the Prestonsburg Police Department, a smoke and vape shop near a school was repeatedly sold to minors under police surveillance.

Officers said lab tests of the sample materials determined that none of the products sold were appropriately labeled and were in some cases, “rogue” products that contained levels of more than 90% active impairing ingredients, officials said.

During a search warrant at the store, officers seized a large amount of mislabeled and misbranded products.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.