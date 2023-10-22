Ohio HS playoffs start Friday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The OHSAA released the first round matchups in the 2023 high school football playoffs Sunday afternoon. Here are the games featuring the local teams which are going to be played Friday night with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Division III

Region 11

16 Columbus South (4-6) at 1 Columbus Bishop Watterson (9-1)

15 Columbus Beechcroft (4-6) at 2 London (10-0)

14 Columbus Bexley (4-6) at 3 Granville (10-0)

13 Marietta (5-5) at 4 Jackson (9-1)

12 The Plains Athens (6-4) at 5 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (8-2)

11 Delaware Buckeye Valley (5-5) at 6 Dresden Tri-Valley (8-2)

10 New Concord John Glenn (8-2) at 7 Bellefontaine (8-2)

9 Washington Court House Miami Trace (6-4) at 8 Columbus Hamilton Township (9-1)

Division IV

Region 15

16 Carrollton (6-4) at 1 Steubenville (9-1)

15 McConnelsville Morgan (6-4) at 2 Thornville Sheridan (9-1)

14 Duncan Falls Philo (5-5) at 3 Columbus Bishop Hartley (8-2)

13 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (7-3) at 4 Circleville Logan Elm (9-1)

12 Plain City Jonathan Alder (7-3) at 5 Columbus Bishop Ready (9-1)

11 Columbus Marion-Franklin (6-4) at 6 St. Clairsville (8-2)

10 McArthur Vinton County (9-1) at 7 Gallipolis Gallia Academy (8-2)

9 Newark Licking Valley (7-3) at 8 Columbus East (8-2)

Division V

Region 19

16 Worthington Christian (4-6) at 1 Ironton (9-1)

15 Portsmouth (5-5) at 2 Proctorville Fairland (9-1)

14 South Point (5-5) at 3 Barnesville (10-0)

13 New Lexington (5-5) at 4 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (8-1)

12 Belmont Union Local (6-4) at 5 Zanesville West Muskingum (9-1)

11 Utica (7-3) at 6 Gahanna Columbus Academy (9-1)

10 Columbus Africentric (7-3) at 7 Wheelersburg (6-3)

9 Heath (8-2) at 8 Portsmouth West (8-2)

Division VI

Region 23

16 Ironton Rock Hill (4-6) at 1 Sugarcreek Garaway (10-0)

15 Grove City Christian (6-4) at 2 West Jefferson (9-1)

14 Zoarville Tusarawas Valley (4-6) at 3 Beverly Fort Frye (7-2)

13 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (4-6) at 4 Galion Northmor (8-2)

12 Glouster Trimble (5-4) at 5 Marion Elgin (8-2)

11 Newcomerstown (6-4) at 6 Columbus Grandview Heights (7-3)

10 Bellaire (5-5) at 7 Nelsonville-York (7-3)

9 Howard East Knox (6-4) at 8 Martins Ferry (5-5)

Division VII

Region 27

16 Sugar Grove Berne Union (2-8) at 1 Reedsville Eastern (9-1)

15 Shadyside (3-7) at 2 Beaver Eastern (10-0)

14 Bridgeport (3-7) at 3 Caldwell (7-3)

13 Portsmouth Sciotoville Community (4-5) at 4 Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy (8-2)

12 Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (4-6) at 5 Hannibal River (7-2)

11 Beallsville (6-4) at 6 Portsmouth Notre Dame (7-3)

10 Corning Miller (6-4) at 7 Waterford (6-4)

9 Crown City South Gallia (7-3) at 8 Woodsfield Monroe Central (6-4)

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.