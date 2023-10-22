One person dead following an officer-involved shooting

VINTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - One person has died after an officer-involved shooting in Gallia County on Sunday.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said officers were attempting to locate a man wanted on an arrest warrant.

This happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning in Huntington Township.

Officials said when deputies arrived at the home, a man began to shoot at them.

Deputies fired back and struck the suspect who later died from injuries.

The victim’s name has not been released.

