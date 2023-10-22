Three people shot at Lexington party

The shooting happened a little after 3:00 a.m. Sunday.
The shooting happened a little after 3:00 a.m. Sunday.(wkyt)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured at an early-morning party in Lexington.

Officers say that they were dispatched to a party along Windermere Road for noise complaints shortly after 3:00 a.m. on Sunday.

After they arrived at the scene, they heard gunshots. Officers found three victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said some cars in the area were also struck by gunfire.

Lexington Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020 or visiting http://www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com/

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
One person dead in fatal crash
Wreck shuts down portion of US 35 in Putnam County
Rt. 35 reopens after crash in Putnam County
2 pedestrians hurt in Friday afternoon hit-and-run Boone County Sheriff's Office said.
2 seriously injured by hit-and-run driver
Dog found dead after clinic break-in
Dog found dead after clinic break-in
Crashes in I-64 work zone average almost one every other day
Crashes in I-64 work zone average almost one every other day

Latest News

WSAZ Sunday Evening Forecast - Oct 22
Andy's Sunday Evening Forecast - Oct 22
One person dead following an officer-involved shooting
WV Lottery Drawing
WV LOTTERY DRAWING
Elementary school moves to virtual learning after mold concerns
Ohio HS playoffs start Friday