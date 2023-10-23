Fatal crash shuts down road

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 8 a.m. Monday on the 8400 block of E. DuPont Avenue.
The two-vehicle crash happened just before 8 a.m. Monday on the 8400 block of E. DuPont Avenue.(WSAZ)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fatal crash is shutting down a busy road in the Riverside, Glasgow area.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 8 a.m. Monday on the 8400 block of E. DuPont Avenue.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s office, drivers should expect lengthy delays as that portion of the roadway will be closed for an undetermined amount of time while a reconstruction unit investigates the crash.

The sheriff’s office is asking drivers to avoid the area.

No other details are being released on any injuries, besides the death of one of the occupants.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead following an officer-involved shooting
Elementary school moves to virtual learning after mold concerns
Officers confiscate mislabeled products from smoke shop
Ohio HS playoffs start Friday
Community gathers at Nettie Fire Department to say goodbye to Brody Hanna.
Community says goodbye to firefighter killed in crash

Latest News

Helpful Tip of the Week with Kenny Queen’s Ace Hardware
Helpful Tip of the Week with Kenny Queen’s Ace Hardware
PROACT celebrates five years of addiction care & treatment
PROACT celebrates five years of addiction care & treatment
2023 West Virginia Book Festival
2023 West Virginia Book Festival
Volunteers sorting through donations for upcoming Christmas store sale.
Mountain Mission Christmas store sale to help raise funds for food supply