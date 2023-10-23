Fatal crash shuts down road

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fatal crash is shutting down a busy road in the Riverside, Glasgow area.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 8 a.m. Monday on the 8400 block of E. DuPont Avenue.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s office, drivers should expect lengthy delays as that portion of the roadway will be closed for an undetermined amount of time while a reconstruction unit investigates the crash.

The sheriff’s office is asking drivers to avoid the area.

No other details are being released on any injuries, besides the death of one of the occupants.

