Mountain Mission Christmas store sale to help raise funds for food supply

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Helping those in need is Mountain Mission’s goal.

Mountain Mission raises money to buy food to help the community through their annual Christmas store sale.

John Roberts, the Executive Director for Mountain Mission, said the store is opening at just the right time.

“The shelves are not very full right now,” he said. “This is the fundraising season, and it is the food-raising season as well. We need to raise money to buy food.”

Roberts said without volunteers like Paula Eagerton sorting through the Christmas donations, getting everything ready in time would be difficult.

Eagerton said she’s volunteered for seven years, as a way to give back.

“Anything you can possibly think that might have to do with Christmas, we’ve got it right here,” she said.

Roberts said the money raised will help feed more than 1,000 families across the Kanawha Valley this Christmas.

“Without everybody coming together, we couldn’t do what we’re called to do,” he said.

The sale is from November 2nd-4th and will be at the Mountain Mission Activity building.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.