Troopers shot at during welfare check, KSP says

(KTTC)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man has been arrested after firing at troopers responding to a welfare check, according to the Kentucky State Police.

The incident began late Sunday night and continued through early Monday morning in the Lousia area of southern Lawrence County, Kentucky.

According to KSP, when troopers got close to the home, the man inside began shooting at troopers through the side of a wall.

The troopers did not return fire, but tear gas was let off inside the house, according to investigators.

No injuries were reported.

The man was taken to Johnson County Jail.

