Work under way to remove mold from two rooms at elementary school

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two rooms at Guyandotte Elementary School are being cleaned for mold, according to Cabell County Deputy Superintendent, Justin Boggs.

A complaint from a teacher in September led to an order being sent for the rooms to be tested.

The music room and media center were closed to students and staff following positive test results for mold.

Officials believe humidity issues with individual HVAC units caused the problem.

Students and staff members have not been inside those rooms since Sept. 11, according to the deputy superintendent.

While the music and media rooms are cleaned, school officials say every other room in the building will be tested for mold.

Test results should be done by Wednesday, officials say.

