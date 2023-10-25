Deputy injured responding to two crashes on Route 35

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash has shut down both lanes on U.S. Route 35 Wednesday evening.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ the accident happened near the Hurricane Creek exit near mile marker 9.

Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says crews responded to two separate vehicle crashes on Route 35.

One person was seriously injured and flown to the hospital..

While deputies were working the scene, a tractor trailer hit a deputy’s cruiser.

One deputy was then taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Route 35 has reopened.

