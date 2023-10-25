Fire spreads to three homes

UPDATE: 10/25/23 4:45 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Glen Street in Charleston was shut down on Wednesday afternoon as firefighters responded to the scene of a fire that spread to two homes.

According to firefighters, the fire began at an abandoned home in the area of Bigley Avenue and Glen Street.

Fire crews told WSAZ.com flames spread to two other homes, one abandoned and another with a homeowner inside.

The homeowner did manage to get out of the home safely, but the home did suffer some fire damage.

Firefighters have knocked down the flames, but smoke does remain at the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters say the abandoned home where the fire began has caught fire before.

