Friend remembers woman found dead in house fire

MADISON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A home on Boone Ave. in Madison was the sight of a deadly fire on Monday night. The fire marshal’s office said a 70-year-old woman was found dead inside the home.

Neighbor Mamie Warner watched as her best friend’s house went up in flames.

“Flames were shooting way, way up high and not plum in the front. They were shooting, but not as high was they were shooting in the back,” said Mamie.

Just before the fire broke out, Mamie said she was bringing in her flowers when she heard something.

“Well, when I brought the first two in I heard somebody hollering ‘help me.’ Well, I took my flowers in and I set them down, and when I came back out to get the third bunch, I did not hear that voice no more,” said Mamie. “I told my daughter, I said, I heard somebody hollering ‘help me’.”

Five minutes later, she said she watched the flames take over her best friend’s house.

“I gave her water, I went over there and fed her, had cigarettes for her,” said Mamie. “I knowed her back in her younger days. We partied and stuff. I have known her for years.”

Madison Police said the woman’s dog also died in the fire.

“I didn’t want to believe it because that was my friend and I am all she had to look after, take care of her on this mountain when nobody else did, God knows I did,” said Mamie.

“Are you going to miss her?”

“Oh God, yeah. It is killing me now.”

Madison Police Chief Chet Burgess said the fire is under investigation.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office said the cause cannot be determined because of how much damage there was to the home.

The woman’s body is at the medical examiner’s office according to Madison Police.

