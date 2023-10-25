Guyandotte Elementary adds more virtual learning days amid mold cleanup

(Alyssa Hannahs | WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Guyandotte Elementary School is extending virtual learning days through at least Friday, Oct. 27, to allow for professionals to continue to remove the presence of mold in areas of the school building.

School officials said on Wednesday that as part of the cleanup efforts, they recently conducted a comprehensive assessment of the school’s environment by contracting professionals to test 33 different areas for the presence of mold.

Three of these tests returned positive results.

“We want to emphasize that these concerns have been isolated in a small, specific area within the building,” a Cabell County Schools spokesperson said “In response to these findings, we have collaborated closely with the West Virginia Department of Education, environmental experts, and qualified contractors to take the necessary steps to address this issue in the most appropriate manner.”

School leaders also said the school would undergo a second round of testing to ensure the safety of all our students and staff.

Principal Bev Holley will be following up with our families about the virtual learning schedule and meal box pickup times.

“We acknowledge that this extension of virtual learning may pose challenges for our families, and we sincerely appreciate their understanding and cooperation during this time. Their trust and support are invaluable to us as we collectively strive to maintain a safe and conducive learning environment for our students.”

