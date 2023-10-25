Sandy’s Racing and Gaming set for grand opening

By Alex Jackson
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A gaming and entertainment destination in our region is set for its grand opening on Thursday in Ashland.

Sandy’s Racing and Gaming is a 74,000 square foot sportsbook betting lounge, and has over 700 slot games and three movie theater-sized screens for watching horse racing and other sports.

In addition to the sports books and slot games, there are also two stages which Sandy’s says will be used by live performers, including live dueling pianos.

Sandy’s says this building will employ more than 200 people, and they expect to see around 1,000 people walk through their doors a day.

Directors of Sandy’s say it’s too early to make predictions on the exact economic impact the business will bring, but for reference, Gov. Andy Beshear said, Monday, it is estimated more than $15 million has been wagered on the state’s licensed retail sportsbooks since in-person sports betting launched on Sept. 7.

“As we like to say, we have over 40,000 cars on (Interstate) 64, we want to make Boyd county a place to go to not a place to drive through,” Revolutionary Racing Chairman Larry Lucas said.

Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to make an appearance at Thursday’s grand opening.

You must be 21 years or older to enter.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCoy faces numerous felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with a pursuit that ended in...
Family grieves teen killed in crash; suspect arraigned
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Juvenile charged with malicious wounding after shooting
“I didn’t want to believe it because that was my friend," said Mamie Warner.
Friend remembers woman found dead in house fire

Latest News

United Way
United Way Coat Drive
Amy Lilly
Amy Lilly “Deals in Heels” to appear on House Hunters
Truck overturns; lanes of I-79 closed
Major solar energy project approved in Mason County
Emergency crews respond to fiery scene along Route 35 on Friday, Oct. 27.
Route 35 reopens after tractor-trailer fire