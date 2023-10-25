Social media impacts on children

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several states including West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky joined together to file a lawsuit against Meta a parent company to different social media platforms. The lawsuit alleges Meta’s products have caused harm to young user’s through addictive features. Some of these features being infinite news feeds and frequent notifications.

Ashley Stephens, Family & Community Engagement Facilitator with Cabell County Schools, said, “one of the most difficult things about social media is that it is impervious- it’s everywhere.”

Erica Hardesty is a social worker with Cabell County Schools and said, “there’s an increase of anxiety and depression when children have been utilizing electronics for a long period of time... when they start to have those feelings of anxiety- how to come down and really verbalize- ‘okay this is what I need’ and exploring different kids of coping skills that we can use both at school and at home.”

She said having some time to unplug can be really helpful with mental health.

“I think socially it’s hard for them to connect you know with - when there’s no device in front of them and so we’re seeing some social skills - and you know how to hold conversations - how to ask questions - how to be friends,” Hardesty said.

Hardesty did say it is easy to get in tune with these skills.

Stephens is mother of two and has some advice.

“So from there we look at do they have the maturity to handle it. As a parent or grandparent- ‘do I have the capacity to monitor it?’ ‘is this something I’m comfortable you know seeing a device going through and finding all the ins and outs’ ‘can I find the hidden chat rooms?’ ‘can I find those things’ because it’s not only ‘can my child handle it?’ but ‘can I help them,” Stephens said.

Stephens also said to help ease your child into social media “let them start with something small and monitor the daylights out of it- when and if they’ve proven you know responsibility there- then you can open it up a little bit.”

Stephens said to monitor devices if you think your child may be on social media behind your back.

