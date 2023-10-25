Top 10 spree rolls on

Fall finery into weekend
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -An afternoon in the warm sunshine saw highs crest near 80 area-wide. The gentle south breeze and low humidity levels adding a cozy feel to this end of October gem. This stalled weather pattern will last into the weekend. If the humidity creeps up enough we may see a sprinkle or shower, but the main rain is coming Sunday night-Monday when a general quarter to half inch of rain will be followed by a chill down and drying up Tuesday in time for Halloween and Trick or Treat festivities.

Weekend activities start with the CK Autumnfest and include Saturday at the Zaleski State Forest where ROAR Day sets up shop. That’s the Rural Ohio Appalachian Revisited Day is a throw-back to Early American life in the Buckeye State. This part of Ohio is the most likely to see rain before Sunday night.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCoy faces numerous felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with a pursuit that ended in...
Family grieves teen killed in crash; suspect arraigned
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Juvenile charged with malicious wounding after shooting
“I didn’t want to believe it because that was my friend," said Mamie Warner.
Friend remembers woman found dead in house fire
Sandy’s says this building will employ more than 200 people.
Sandy’s Racing and Gaming set for grand opening

Latest News

AT@T HALLOWEEN
Safety tech tips for Halloween
United Way
United Way Coat Drive
Amy Lilly
Amy Lilly “Deals in Heels” to appear on House Hunters
One person was transported with injuries.
Truck overturns; lanes of I-79 closed
Major solar energy project approved in Mason County