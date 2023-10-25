Top 10 spree rolls on

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -An afternoon in the warm sunshine saw highs crest near 80 area-wide. The gentle south breeze and low humidity levels adding a cozy feel to this end of October gem. This stalled weather pattern will last into the weekend. If the humidity creeps up enough we may see a sprinkle or shower, but the main rain is coming Sunday night-Monday when a general quarter to half inch of rain will be followed by a chill down and drying up Tuesday in time for Halloween and Trick or Treat festivities.

Weekend activities start with the CK Autumnfest and include Saturday at the Zaleski State Forest where ROAR Day sets up shop. That’s the Rural Ohio Appalachian Revisited Day is a throw-back to Early American life in the Buckeye State. This part of Ohio is the most likely to see rain before Sunday night.

