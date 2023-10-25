WV Navigator, free grant based program helping navigate health insurance plans and offerings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Navigator is a free grant funded program that aims to help people navigate the health care system and its offerings.

Jeremy Smith, the program coordinator for West Virginia Navigator, said there are lots of options people can choose from for health insurance. But many times, they do not know where to begin...that is where their navigators come in to help.

“The navigator will talk to you about making sure your doctors are in network plan your looking at, making sure your medicines are going to be covered, making sure you understand the deductibles and the copays and the coinsurance,” Smith said.

There are options available for those that cannot receive coverage through their employer through the health insurance marketplace. That program’s open enrollment is just one week away and opens on November 1st.

The Navigator program is open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 6pm. This program has offices in Charleston, Fairmont, Martinsburg and Huntington. They are also holding an event today until 8 ahead of the enrollment opening date.

“We know that if people have health coverage they are happier and they are healthier. They will go to their doctor and they will get small problems figured out before it becomes big problems, like cancers and heart attacks. So we want to make sure that people have good quality health coverage and there are good options in West Virginia,” Smith said.

Those interested can make an in person appointment or call in to speak with a navigator over the phone. For more information you can visit their website or call 844-982-2737

