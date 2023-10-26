Charleston Coliseum welcomes more than 1 million visitors since Jan. 2021

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Complex has hosted more than 650 unique events, welcomed more than one million visitors, and sold over $27.1 million in tickets since January 2021.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin joined the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau (CCVB), and the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Board to make the announcement.

Earlier this month the complex hosted three sold-out shows and one at 90 percent capacity in the span of one week, resulting in new venue records being set.

“Two and a half years ago we decided to change the way we operate the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Complex. Through our continued partnership with OVG360 we have seen more big-name concerts, comedy shows, family events and – more folks packing the Coliseum and Convention Center and the Municipal Auditorium,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “Now, more than ever, it is imperative we invest in our future, so that we can continue to capitalize on the energy, excitement, and positive forward momentum.”

From October 3 – 9, the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Complex hosted three sold out shows: Jelly Roll (country), Lana Del Rey (alternative), and Ringo Starr (classic rock / pop) and sold 90 percent of capacity for Lauren Daigle (Christian contemporary). When Jelly Roll fans packed the Coliseum, a new single event concessions revenue record was set at $185,000—breaking Morgan Wallen’s building record by $5,000. Two days later Lana Del Rey fans purchased $225,000 in merchandise — breaking Morgan Wallen’s building record of $195,000.

The average annual food and beverage earnings have also doubled as compared to pre-pandemic data.

