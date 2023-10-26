CK Autumnfest parade

Town celebration revolves around the pumpkin!
Celebrating Halloween Season
Celebrating Halloween Season
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:39 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEREDO-KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) -How’s this for a neat small town American celebration? A 10 day festival wrapped around All Hallows Eve and the Pumpkin! It started last weekend and resumed on Tuesday night with a grand parade. There were floats galore, marching bands and a zombie apocalypse. For the kids plenty of candy in a preview of trick or treat night to come. Tony shares the best sights and sounds from this march down route 60!

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCoy faces numerous felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with a pursuit that ended in...
Family grieves teen killed in crash; suspect arraigned
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Juvenile charged with malicious wounding after shooting
“I didn’t want to believe it because that was my friend," said Mamie Warner.
Friend remembers woman found dead in house fire
Sandy’s says this building will employ more than 200 people.
Sandy’s Racing and Gaming set for grand opening

Latest News

AT@T HALLOWEEN
Safety tech tips for Halloween
United Way
United Way Coat Drive
Amy Lilly
Amy Lilly “Deals in Heels” to appear on House Hunters
Truck overturns; lanes of I-79 closed
Major solar energy project approved in Mason County