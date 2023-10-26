CK Autumnfest parade

CEREDO-KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) -How’s this for a neat small town American celebration? A 10 day festival wrapped around All Hallows Eve and the Pumpkin! It started last weekend and resumed on Tuesday night with a grand parade. There were floats galore, marching bands and a zombie apocalypse. For the kids plenty of candy in a preview of trick or treat night to come. Tony shares the best sights and sounds from this march down route 60!

