Family grieves teen killed in crash; suspect arraigned

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A family is grieving after a teenager was killed in a crash Monday night.

Police say the suspect who crashed into the victims’ car had been leading law enforcement on a pursuit.

Jacob Spurlock, who was 16 years old, was a sophomore at Huntington High School.

“It’s sad that a young life was taken, senseless act,” Amy Spurlock, Jacob’s older sister, said. “I don’t know how to process everything right now, so many emotions right now.”

A little before 6:30 p.m. Monday evening, police say a suspect’s vehicle crashed into the Spurlocks’ vehicle at the intersection of 20th Street and 8th Avenue in Huntington.

The criminal complaint says the suspect, Samuel McCoy, of Huntington, ran a red light at the intersection.

The complaint says McCoy failed to pull over during a traffic stop in Wayne County, and he led police on a chase that ended with the collision.

Amy says she went to the scene and briefly spoke with Jacob before he was taken to a hospital.

“He asked me to go with him,” she said. “That’s what breaks my heart is I couldn’t get in the ambulance. The paramedics wouldn’t allow me to go with him, and that breaks my heart, because he begged me to go with him. That’s the last thing Jacob said to me.”

Jacob was pronounced dead at the hospital.

McCoy was arraigned Wednesday night at the Cabell County Courthouse after being cleared to leave the hospital.

When asked if there was anything he’d want to say to the Spurlock family, McCoy said he was sorry.

Investigators say McCoy admitted to using heroin before the crash and had a distribution amount of suboxone and a handgun.

“One person almost wiped us all out,” Jeremy Spurlock, Jacob’s brother, said.

Jeremy says their father was driving, Jeremy was in the front passenger seat, and Jacob and his girlfriend were in the back.

“I remember that car just coming straight at us,” Jeremy said. “I’ll never forget the feeling and sound when it hit us. The utter disregard he had for other people, he didn’t even try to swerve. He just tried to go through us.”

McCoy is facing a long list of charges including DUI causing death and DUI causing serious injury.

“He tried to remove us as an obstacle in his path to get away, and that’s unforgivable,” Jeremy said.

Jacob’s father and girlfriend were still in the hospital as of Wednesday evening.

McCoy’s bond was set at $191,500 cash only. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 1. He was taken to the Western Regional Jail.

The complaint says the suspect’s license was suspended and his registration was expired.

Friends of Jacob are planning a vigil for 7 p.m. Saturday near the scene of the crash.

Another one of Jacob’s older brothers died earlier this month from a medical issue. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

